Catholic university offers free semester to new students due to COVID-19

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- While private schools with billion-dollar endowments bicker with politicians over coronavirus relief funding, a small Catholic university in eastern Ohio is offering a semester of free tuition for all new students.
Franciscan University of Steubenville announced last week it would launch a financial assistance program called “Step in Faith” that offers a semester of free tuition for all new students by tapping into reserve funds.
Advertisement - story continues below
While acknowledging the program may help maintain or perhaps increase enrollment, it is primarily designed to aid students disadvantaged by the economic crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to campus officials.