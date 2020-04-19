Chicago prosecutors hide names of released prisoners from police

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Cook County, home of Chicago, released hundreds of inmates from its jails during the coronavirus crisis. But good luck trying to find out who is back on the streets or what crimes they are accused of committing.

The prosecutors and public defenders, who handle the cases in special COVID-19 court hearings, keep a close hold on the information and refuse to share it with the public or other law enforcement agencies.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office that runs the jail says it doesn’t know who was released because of the coronavirus.

