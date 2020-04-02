Chief of reporters' group chides CNN's Jim Acosta

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- White House Correspondents' Association President Jonathan Karl rebuked his colleague Jim Acosta of CNN for his conduct on the job.

Karl, chief Washington correspondent at ABC News, provided the criticism of his fellow White House reporter both in his new book Front Row at the Trump Show, released Tuesday, and during recent interviews.

In the book, he argued Acosta, who has had a multitude of verbal dust-ups with President Trump during press briefings, was "playing into the explicit Trump strategy of portraying the press as the opposition party" and encouraged him not to "give speeches from the White House briefing room."

Read the full story ›