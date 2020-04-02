SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Chief of reporters' group chides CNN's Jim Acosta

Accuses him of acting like 'part of the resistance'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2020 at 9:11am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- White House Correspondents' Association President Jonathan Karl rebuked his colleague Jim Acosta of CNN for his conduct on the job.

Karl, chief Washington correspondent at ABC News, provided the criticism of his fellow White House reporter both in his new book Front Row at the Trump Show, released Tuesday, and during recent interviews.

In the book, he argued Acosta, who has had a multitude of verbal dust-ups with President Trump during press briefings, was "playing into the explicit Trump strategy of portraying the press as the opposition party" and encouraged him not to "give speeches from the White House briefing room."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







March blows past record for gun checks
Chief of reporters' group chides CNN's Jim Acosta
Churches claim discrimination over closure orders
Jobless claims surge to 6.6 million
Biden: Prepare for remote voting in November election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×