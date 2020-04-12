SECTIONS
China imposes restrictions on research into origins of coronavirus

Will be subject to extra vetting before being submitted for publication

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2020 at 7:53pm
(CNN) -- China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web.

Under the new policy, all academic papers on Covid-19 will be subject to extra vetting before being submitted for publication. Studies on the origin of the virus will receive extra scrutiny and must be approved by central government officials, according to the now-deleted posts.

A medical expert in Hong Kong who collaborated with mainland researchers to publish a clinical analysis of Covid-19 cases in an international medical journal said his work did not undergo such vetting in February.

