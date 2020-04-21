SECTIONS
World
China uses espionage agents to deny COVID-19 blame

Turn attention 'anywhere but Beijing'

WND News Services
Published April 21, 2020
(FOX NEWS) -- For decades, China has waged an espionage war with the United States, exploiting America's comparatively open society and free-market economy to steal critical information, trade secrets and technology tools.

But as the coronavirus, officially termed COVID-19, continues to assault the globe – Beijing is upping its spy game on U.S. soil with a focus on manipulating the narrative, officials and experts say.

The primary focus now, according to several current and former intelligence officials interviewed by Fox News, is attempting to control the disease narrative inside the U.S. and cast the blame game anywhere but Beijing.

Read the full story ›

