Chinese doctors' skin turns 'very dark' after barely surviving COVID-19

(ZERO HEDGE) Dr. Yi Fan and Dr. Hu Weifeng both survived coronavirus after being infected while treating patients in the city of Wuhan, where they both worked. But after they were placed on life support, their skin turned "very dark".

Both doctors were diagnosed back in January while working at Wuhan's central hospital and were eventually taken to the Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital and transferred twice as a result of their serious condition.

While initially the change in their skin color was attributed to a hormonal imbalance after their livers had reportedly been damaged by the virus, another doctor suspected that it could have been as a result of one of the drugs they received during the beginning of their treatment, according to the NY Post.

