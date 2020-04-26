Christian campus ministry rejects COVID relief to avoid 'government funds with strings attached'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The board of a nationwide Christian campus ministry recently voted against accepting some $130,000 to $180,000 in federal COVID relief aid for its nonprofit in what its president and CEO called a very difficult — but ultimately unanimous — decision.

“We need the money, as a nonprofit we want the money, we realize other less virtuous organizations are probably going to receive the money and utilize it for what we might see as non-virtuous ends, and we can do a lot of good with it,” Corey Miller, president of Ratio Christi, told The College Fix in a telephone interview Wednesday.

But, he added, “we don’t want to receive government funds with strings attached.”

