'Christophobic bigots' outraged over Franklin Graham's tent hospital

An openly gay and anti-Christian New York state senator has condemned Franklin Graham and Samaritan's Purse for wanting to treat coronavirus patients.

Samaritan's Purse set up an emergency field tent hospital in Central Park at the request of city officials. The respiratory unit, which will be supervised by Mount Sinai Hospital, can accommodate 68 patients.

"It's a shame that the federal government has left New York with no other choice but to accept charity from bigots," State Sen. Brad Hoylman said. "You know those medical tents being constructed in Central Park? They're being set up by notorious anti-gay bigot Franklin Graham. Mr. Graham must promise to treat EVERY patient with dignity and respect."

Graham responded to the senator's repulsive comments during an interview on "The Todd Starnes Radio Show." He urged Americans to set aside politics.

"This virus is a tsunami that is hitting our shores. It's killing Republicans. It's killing Democrats. It's killing independents," Graham said. "And we just need to say forget the politics right now. Let's work together to save lives."

It's unthinkable that anyone, much less a state lawmaker, would bully a bunch of Christians who simply want to provide medical treatment to critically ill New Yorkers.

"We don't discriminate against anybody," Graham said. "Our doors are open for all New Yorkers – regardless of their race, ethnicity or their sexual preference. We treat everybody the same."

That being said, Graham said those involved do not compromise on their religious beliefs or values.

"We are evangelical Christians, and we hire Christian men and women to work in our hospitals. We are there in Jesus' name. That's just who we are. We don't compromise on this issue."

Amen.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told the New York Post that he was troubled over the ministry's commitment to traditional religious beliefs regarding marriage and sexuality.

"We're going to send people over from the Mayor's Office to monitor" the park facility, de Blasio added. "So I'm very concerned to make sure this is done right. But if it is done right, of course, we need all the help we can get."

Even some in the city's LGBT community thumbed their nose at the Christian ministry's charity.

"I don't want to demonize people who are volunteering their time, but it is a concerning thing," Amy Martin, a Brooklyn resident and former nursing assistant, told Gothamist.

"On the one hand, this is absolutely an all hands on deck situation," she continued. "On the other hand, as an LGBT New Yorker, I would be hesitant to make that my first choice of care. I'd much rather be seen anywhere else."

How sad that Christophobic bigots in New York City would rather let people suffer than accept charity from Christian doctors and nurses? How terribly sad, indeed.