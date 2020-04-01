Church plans virtual Easter egg hunt on Minecraft

(FOX NEWS) -- Amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders, churches have done virtual services, prayers, choirs. Now, with Easter approaching, a Texas church announced it is doing a virtual Easter egg hunt.

Tate Springs Baptist Church in Arlington hopes to engage its elementary students by designing a virtual Easter egg hunt on the popular video game Minecraft, something they started using Monday to do weekly children's Bible studies.

"It allows our kids to go in and build something that other people see," Curtis James, the church's family pastor, told the Baptist Press.

