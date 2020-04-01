SECTIONS
Diversions Faith Health U.S.
Print

Church plans virtual Easter egg hunt on Minecraft

'It allows our kids to go in and build something that other people see'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 1, 2020 at 1:24pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders, churches have done virtual services, prayers, choirs. Now, with Easter approaching, a Texas church announced it is doing a virtual Easter egg hunt.

Tate Springs Baptist Church in Arlington hopes to engage its elementary students by designing a virtual Easter egg hunt on the popular video game Minecraft, something they started using Monday to do weekly children's Bible studies.

"It allows our kids to go in and build something that other people see," Curtis James, the church's family pastor, told the Baptist Press.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×