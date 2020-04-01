Climate change? What climate change?

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The coronavirus pandemic could take away the momentum that has built in the past few years for new federal policies to counter climate change.

“What I fear is everyone is so focused on the problem at hand that I don't think climate issues are on the front burner again,” said Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida, a Republican who supports a carbon tax.

“All the eggs are scrambled until these things are solved and steady. I hope we don't lose the momentum we've gained among Republicans," Rooney said in an interview with Washington Examiner.

