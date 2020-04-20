Coates denies being 'Anonymous'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump's former deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates could take legal action in response to new allegations that she is the “Anonymous” author behind a tell-all book.

Coates denied she wrote the book and a New York Times op-ed that were critical of Trump after RealClearInvestigations published a story last week claiming a monthslong White House investigation identified Coates as "Anonymous.” The story cited “people familiar with the internal probe."

Coates declined to comment on the record for the story, but she issued a denial Sunday.

Read the full story ›