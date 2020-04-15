SECTIONS
College bans virtual-class recording, faculty say it's not intended to silence criticism

Another university threatens 'severe sanctions' for inviting 'ridicule'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 15, 2020 at 2:05pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- As colleges transition to online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, some are telling students not to record or share classroom material outside the class.

Cornell University issued such a directive last week as part of an “academic integrity” statement endorsed by the Faculty Senate and both graduate and undergraduate student governments.

The co-author of the statement, Dean of Faculty Charles Van Loan, told The College Fix it was not intended to stop students from criticizing class content and was viewpoint-neutral on its face. But he has not answered a followup query about why the no-sharing language was included in the first place.

