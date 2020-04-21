College lecturer: White men are COVID-19's 'ally' in spreading virus

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- White males are considered the top-of-the-heap boogymen among contemporary academics, and a college lecturer is adding yet another notch to that, er, distinction.

Writing in the Huffington Post, University of South Wales’ Richard Stokoe claims something dubbed the “White Male Effect” causes that demographic to “disobey warnings in a crisis far more than any other.”

Stokoe, who teaches about “planning for disasters, civil contingencies and strategic leadership,” links to a 2011 study which asserts white men’s “privileged position” gives them a “low perception of risks.” Researchers Anna Olofsson and Saman Rashid note a better term for the phenomenon might be the “Societal Inequality Effect” as “ethnicity serves as a marker of inequality and discrimination.”

