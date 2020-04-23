College plans virtual graduation, but only for minorities

A liberal arts college in Northfield, Minnesota, will conduct a virtual graduation ceremony this year because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

But not for all students.

Only if they are "students of color, international students and LGBTQIA+."

Campus Reform reported St. Olaf College will host three virtual graduation ceremonies for different groups of minority students.

TRENDING: Betrayal? California Gov. Newsom helps Chinese get $1B in COVID aid

But others must wait until next year to celebrate their completion of college.

An administrative email said: "Self-identified domestic students of color, international students and LGBTQIA+ students" each will have virtual ceremonies.

Meanwhile, graduation for the rest of the class of 2020 has been "rescheduled for a date in late May/early June of 2021," according to the college's website.

The virtual ceremonies are being arranged through the school's Taylor Center for Equity and Inclusion.

Associate Director of Communications Kari VanDerVeen told Campus Reform that the school is "exploring a number of ways to celebrate the Class of 2020," but the plans were not yet "finalized."

The Washington Examiner reported a number of graduating seniors at the college said they haven’t heard anything from the school about when their graduation will take place, whether online or in person.

The college, which was founded by immigrants in the 1800s, has about 3,000 students.