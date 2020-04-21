College students 'prepared to withhold tuition' if they don't get 50% cut

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Chicago’s endowment is $8.2 billion, it raised more than $5.4 billion in its most recent campaign, and it just received more than $6 million in coronavirus relief funds.

Students want some of that largesse dedicated to reducing their tuition. Namely, half of it.

More than 1,700 students have signed a petition asking for a 50 percent cut in tuition for “as long as necessary” to help “struggling students and their families” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

