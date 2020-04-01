Colleges grapple with admissions uncertainty due to coronavirus, economic downturn

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- One in six high school seniors who expected to attend a four-year college full-time before the coronavirus pandemic overtook the nation now say they will choose a different path, according to the results of a new survey.

It’s one of many troubling indicators higher education administrators face as they try to deal with the uncertainty of how their college campuses will look come fall. But one thing is for sure: college admissions faces a roller coaster ride.

One of the biggest unknowns facing colleges and universities is how many international students will apply and attend. Typically international students are cash cows for universities as their tuitions are often triple that of U.S. students.

