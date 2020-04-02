Collins: Schiff missed coronavirus signs because he was distracted by impeachment

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., says now isn't the time for a 9/11-style independent commission to investigate President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, as Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is demanding.

In an interview with "Fox & Friends," the Georgia congressman warned that Schiff may not like what such a commission would find.

"I think there's going to actually be a look back here that I'm not sure Adam Schiff wants to talk about, and that is China's role in this and the fact that, as Intelligence Committee chairman, he was so wrapped up in impeachment during when all this hit that I'm not sure there was a slow response on both sides because no one was looking at this," Collins said.

Schiff led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan impeachment of President Trump, controlling the list of witnesses and their testimonies.

Collins said the California Democrat "was so focused on the president and what he was trying to do in the election that we were missing, basically, China's role and others"

"I'm not sure he would like the outcome of this report any more than he did any of the other reports that he had this past year," Collins said.

Among the reports was Robert Mueller's conclusion that evidence didn't support the claim of Trump-Russia collusion. Another was an inspector general report finding that warrants obtained by the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign were illegitimate.

A criminal investigation is underway of the Obama administration's probe of the Trump campaign.

Schiff announced his desire for an independent commission Wednesday on Twitter.

"After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, we looked at what went wrong to learn from our mistakes. Once we've recovered, we need a nonpartisan commission to review our response and how we can better prepare for the next pandemic. I'm working on a bill to do that," he wrote.

Collins said Schiff couldn't help himself because he is obsessed with tearing down the president.

"Even in isolation, it sounds like all he wants to do is focus on the president," Collins said. "The president has done a good job as he is focused on this. We have all learned from this crisis as it goes on, and the president has been listening to the advisors and moving forward.

"But, there can be no mistake that in the [months] of January and December when Adam Schiff was leading this country down a sham impeachment that there was [a] distraction on Capitol Hill."

The Hill reported Schiff offered no specifics about his plan.

The New York Daily News political reporter Dave Goldiner commented: "Love him or hate him, you gotta admit Rep. Adam Schiff likes a good investigation, even before it starts."