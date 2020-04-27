Community monuments for those who gave all in COVID-19 war

On April 29, it will be 16 years since the World War II Memorial opened in Washington, D.C., in 2004. It definitely provided overdue recognition and honor for the 16 million U.S. men and women who served in the war, and especially for the 405,000 Americans who gave their lives in it.

The monument's construction had country-wide representation just like those who fought in the global conflict. In fact, some might be surprised to discover that far more funds to build the memorial came from private donations than those from the federal government.

History.com explained, "Though the federal government donated $16 million to the memorial fund, it took more than $164 million in private donations to get it built. Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, who was severely wounded in the war, and actor Tom Hanks were among its most vocal supporters. Only a fraction of the 16 million Americans who served in the war would ever see it. Four million World War II veterans were living at the time, with more than 1,100 dying every day, according to government records."

Equally fascinating is the monument's inception. Again, History.com explained: "The memorial was inspired by Roger Durbin of Berkey, Ohio, who served under Gen. George S. Patton. At a fish fry near Toledo in February 1987, he asked U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur why there was no memorial on the Mall to honor World War II veterans. Kaptur, a Democrat from Ohio, soon introduced legislation to build one, starting a process that would stumble along through 17 years of legislative, legal and artistic entanglements."

Durbin unfortunately died of pancreatic cancer in 2000 before the monument officially opened to the public. It was formally dedicated on May 29, 2004, by U.S. President George W. Bush. It received some 4.4 million visitors in 2005 alone.

In total, over 405,000 Americans gave their lives in World War II, with roughly 290,000 dying in combat. They deserve every inch of their memorial in Washington, D.C., and the recognition from its millions of visitors every year.

Of course, veterans of other wars deserve the same honor at the other Washington Mall war monuments, like the Vietnam Wall Memorial and the Korean War Memorial. The former has over 58,000 names of the fallen inscribed on it; one of them is my younger brother Wieland, who sacrificed his life on June 3, 1970. And over 33,000 Americans died in the Korean War combat.

As I thought about the 16th anniversary of the World War II Memorial this week, I thought again about how it would be right to recognize those who died "in battle" against COVID-19 and especially not leave their memory behind when "the war ends." Of course, I'm speaking about the courageous U.S. medical personnel and first responders across our country.

For those who don't think I understand the difference between a viral war and a battlefield war, please remember my brother died in Vietnam on the battlefield. Trust me, I understand the differences. But I also understand and want to recognize the sacrifices of veterans in every war – medics or others, who have sacrificed everything in the line of duty. If one puts on a battlefield helmet and another a facemask, and they both die in service, is there any difference?

President Trump and others have called him "a war-time president" because of COVID-19. Even the lamestream media have repeatedly likened this global pandemic and viral fight as a world war. So why wouldn't we recognize and give honor to those who have fought in the war, especially those who have sacrificed their lives in doing so?

I want to return to something I wrote in my column a few weeks ago on the heroes of this war, "A nation of risk takers, heroes and heroines": "Whatever your opinion of COVID-19 and its impact on your life and community, there's no getting over the fact that this pandemic is creating a nation of heroes and heroines. And quite frankly, I think there ought to be a monument erected in every town and city across the nation in which Americans who gave their lives to save others are commemorated, just as we have memorials for 9/11."

On 9/11, at the site of the World Trade Center, New York witnessed the tragic loss of 2,753 precious souls. At the time I'm writing this article, New York has witnessed the loss of another 16,000 people from COVID-19. Those who perished in 9/11 have a memorial in their honor. Shouldn't the same be true for those who fought in this viral war?

Rather than building a single monument in New York City or Washington, D.C., what if we erect monuments in every county across the U.S. where local health care workers have fallen in the line of duty against this ugly, rapidly moving disease? Maybe those memorials are erected near the hospitals at which they served, with funds raised in those local communities, dedicated in their honor and memory to inspire future generations' fight for the welfare of humanity and the Hippocratic Oath.

Consider for a moment that we just surpassed 50,000 U.S deaths from COVID-19, and it's climbing every day. I know there have been far more deaths in other viral wars through history, and that roughly 1,600 people die daily in the U.S. from cancer alone. But does a lesser comparative chart warrant our laxity toward those who fought and gave their lives against it, especially when this virus spreads like wildfire and has no vaccine to protect those who fight on the front lines? Since when do we compare casualty or death tolls in wars as the point to remember and honor those who fought in them?

Maybe you are lucky to live in a rural part of the U.S., where your community hasn't been hard hit or even marginally affected by COVID-19. Fantastic! But you likely have veterans in your community who have fought in foreign U.S. wars, and you want to honor them, right? So, wouldn't it be right to honor those who have also courageously fought on the front lines of this viral war, and especially for those who lost their lives in the line of duty?

Whether you believe the COVID-19 response has been lax or overblown, what's not are the real medical personnel and first responders who face it on the front lines. Whether you believe in any of the number of "conspiracy theories" regarding the disease's origin or spread, what there is no debate about are the number of courageous souls who have fought, still fight and have died in combat against it.

Consider just this small sample of EMTs and paramedics from six states, real heroes and community warriors, most of whom died in the line of duty by contracting COVID-19, as reported by EMS1.com (there are many other records and lists as well):

ALABAMA

Selma — Care Ambulance paramedic, Robert Skelton, dies from COVID-19

MICHIGAN

Huron Township — Mich. paramedic and former fire Lt., Paul Novicki, 51, dies from COVID-19

MISSISSIPPI

Natchez — Miss. AMR paramedic, David Martin, dies from COVID-19 complications

MISSOURI

Kansas City — Mo. EMT, Billy Birmingham, dies from COVID-19

NEW JERSEY

Passaic — City of Passaic firefighter-EMT, Israel Tolentino, 33, has died from COVID-19

Hackensack — Past Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps captain and life member, Reuven Maroth, dies from COVID-19

Newark — EMT Liana Sá, of Monmouth-Ocean Hospital Service Corporation and Watchung Rescue Squad, dies from COVID-19

Pompton Lakes — North Bergen and Saint Clare's Hospital EMT Kevin Leiva, 24, dies from COVID-19 complications

Bergen County — Physician and NJSEA EMS member, Dr. Frank Molinari, has died from COVID-19

Monmouth County — NJ firefighter-EMT, Robert Weber, dies from COVID-19 complications

West Orange — RWJ Barnabas Health EMS educator, Robert Tarrant, has died from COVID-19

Elizabeth — Trinitas Regional Medical Center EMT, Solomon Donald, dies from COVID-19

Morristown — Atlantic Mobile Health EMT, Scott Geiger, dies due to COVID-19 complications

Bergen County — Firefighter, EMS instructor and NJSEA EMT, John Ferrarella, dies from COVID-19

Woodbridge — NJ volunteer EMS chief, John Careccia, 74, dies from COVID-19

NEW YORK

New York City — FDNY ambulance mechanic, James Villecco, 55, dies from COVID-19

New York City — FDNY EMT and 9/11 responder, Gregory Hodge, 59, dies from COVID-19

New York City — NYU Langone Hospital paramedic, former FDNY EMS member, Tony Thomas, dies from COVID-19

Valley Stream — LODD: NY firefighter-EMT and 9/11 responder, Mike Field, dies from COVID-19

New York City — FDNY EMT, John Redd, 63, dies due to COVID-19

New York City — FDNY EMT, Idris Bey, 60, dies due to COVID-19

PENNSYLVANIA

Delaware County — Pa. first responders, healthcare professionals mourn paramedic, Kevin Bundy, who died from COVID-19

Robesonia — Pa. assistant fire chief and EMT, Robert Zerman, 49, dies from COVID-19

Consider that the above doesn't include the names from the other 43 U.S. states, and they don't even include the lengthy list of health care workers in those seven states and beyond. Can you imagine how long the list of names of nurses, doctors, other medical personnel and first responders from all 50 states would be if they were also included here? You don't have to imagine! Here's Medscape's alphabetical list of hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of health care workers who have died from COVID-19.

Is this an imaginary war? I don't think so!

That is why I'm challenging state and county leaders across the nation, especially in those counties hit hard by COVID-19, to consider honoring those in your own communities who have sacrificed their own lives fighting on the front lines by erecting a monument in their memory. At the same time leaders are figuring out how and when to open up commerce, I believe they should be simultaneously considering how to honor the fallen. Just like with the WWII Memorial, all it takes is a single "Roger Durbin" in every state or county to stoke the patriot embers to do so. Is that you?

My wife, Gena, and I are huge patriots, and many times a year we honor veterans, living and fallen, who have fought in various wars. So, why would we do any difference for the health care workers in this viral war if they saved lives while sacrificing their own?

All gave some. Some gave all.