Concerns rise over Wuhan doctor

(RFA) -- Whistleblowing Wuhan doctor Ai Fen is currently incommunicado, believed detained after giving media interviews about her initial concerns over the coronavirus, according to an Australian media report.

"Just two weeks ago the head of Emergency at Wuhan Central Hospital went public, saying authorities had stopped her and her colleagues from warning the world," flagship investigative show 60 Minutes Australia reported on Sunday.

"She has now disappeared, her whereabouts unknown," the show reported, also tweeting photos of Ai.

