Education
Coronavirus infects more UT spring breakers who chartered plane to Mexico

44 of the 70 students who went to Cabo San Lucas now sickened

Published April 4, 2020 at 8:47pm
(FOX NEWS) Additional students from the University of Texas who thwarted advice from public health officials to stay home and social distance, taking a spring break trip to Mexico instead, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

At least 44 of the 70 students who chartered a plane to Cabo San Lucas about a week and a half ago have now tested positive, a spokesperson for the City of Austin confirmed to Fox News on Friday. Earlier this week, some 28 of the students were positive.

“The incident is a reminder of the vital importance of taking seriously the warnings of public health authorities on the risks of becoming infected with COVID-19 and spreading it to others,” a University of Texas spokesperson said in a statement to local news station KXAN.

