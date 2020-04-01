The coronavirus did not kill Seth Rich

Although the media are perversely keen on documenting every death from coronavirus, they are equally keen on shutting down all inquiry into the death of young DNC data analyst Seth Rich, murdered by unknown assailants in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 2016.

As recent events have revealed, the FBI apparently shares the media's disinclination to explore the cause of this one untimely death.

The Gateway Pundit reports "that the former Assistant U.S. Attorney related to the case admitted that Rich's computer was inspected by the FBI and that there would be records related to this investigation."

The attorney who unearthed this revelation, Ty Clevenger, represents a man named Ed Butowsky who dared to ask questions no one in Washington wanted asked, let alone answered.

In the way of background, on the day after the 2016 election, veteran news analyst Ellen Ratner participated in a recorded symposium at Embry Riddle University.

"I spent three hours with Julian Assange on Saturday at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London," said Ratner more than an hour into the conversation. "One thing he did say was the leaks were not from, they were not from the Russians. They were an internal source from the Hillary campaign."

Ratner was referring to the purloined information about the DNC and the Hillary campaign that the media, the Democrats and the deep state insisted had been hacked from the DNC computers by the Russians.

An admitted Hillary Clinton supporter, Ratner had no reason to make this up. She had access to Assange through her brother Michael Ratner, a left-wing civil rights attorney who defended WikiLeaks before his death in May 2016.

Her fellow panelists, one a former Republican congressman, let Ratner's blockbuster remark pass without comment. The media missed the revelation altogether.

According to Butowsky, a high-profile author and financial adviser, Ratner knew more than she shared at the symposium.

"Seth Rich and his brother, Aaron, were responsible for releasing the DNC emails to WikiLeaks," Assange reportedly told Ratner, and she in turn told Butowsky. Butowsky made this claim in a complex, multi-party defamation lawsuit filed in July 2019.

When Ratner failed to go public with what she knew, Butowsky texted her, on Dec. 16, 2016. He asked, in hasty text English, "Why don't you speaking up about email hack?"

Ratner texted back, "I have." As related in the suit, Ratner subsequently told Butowsky that she had spoken with two people at Fox News about her meeting with Assange, co-president Bill Shine and producer Malia Zimmerman.

On Dec. 17, 2016, at Ratner's request, Butowsky informed Rich's parents of Assange's comments. He later referred the Rich family to a Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective named Rod Wheeler.

The well-intentioned Butowsky had no idea how ferocious was the Hydra-headed monster he had just prodded. For the next three years and counting he was slandered, defamed, physically threatened, had his property vandalized and was dragged into court for his indirect involvement with the Seth Rich saga.

The major media were relentless in their assault on Butowsky. The headline of an August 2017 NPR piece perfectly captured the dynamics of Obama-era news: "The Man Behind The Scenes In Fox News' Discredited Seth Rich Story."

Below the headline on the NPR website was a large photo of Butowsky captioned, "A lawsuit accuses Ed Butowsky, a Fox News reporter and the network of concocting a story about Seth Rich's death in an effort to help President Trump."

In fact, Butowsky was not a reporter but an occasional Fox News contributor on economic issues. He was not "concocting a story about Seth Rich's death" but attempting to solve a genuine mystery.

He had information that the major media did not, including Ratner's testimony and unfiltered conversations with Rich's parents.

NPR reporter David Folkenflik had less interest in solving Rich's murder than he did in slandering Butowsky. He dug into the educational background of this amateur investigator more aggressively than NPR had ever dug into Barack Obama's.

Other alternative journalists, most notably the irrepressible Matt Couch, faced similar legal and media harassment.

Eventually, Fox News was sued into silence. This widespread suppression would have had some justification if major media journalists knew anything about Rich's murder, but they did not.

In 2017, they were not even aware of Ratner's role. Butowsky had protected her identity. If anyone knew about Assange's source, it was Assange, and the media did their shameful best to ignore him or shut him up.

Asked on OAN who was responsible for this multi-level corruption, Clevenger did not hesitate to answer, "It goes straight to Obama."

Jack Cashill's forthcoming book, "Unmasking Obama: The Fight to Tell the True Story of a Failed Presidency," is available for pre-order on Amazon.