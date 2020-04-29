Coronavirus pandemic halts climate research

(CNBC) -- From delaying Arctic expeditions to canceling climate summits, the coronavirus pandemic is hindering global climate change progress and raising fears over a long-term hit to scientific research budgets.

“It’s increasingly apparent that all kinds of science is being disrupted by the pandemic, from field work to theoretical studies to efforts to improve public policy,” said Peter Gleick, a climate scientist and founder of the Pacific Institute in Berkeley, California.

“Every minute of disruption further delays the urgent need to tackle the accelerating threat of climate change,” he said.

Read the full story ›