Coronavirus so scary even libs buying guns!

The coronavirus pandemic is so scary that even liberals are buying guns.

The blog Bearing Arms points to reports by the left-leaning New Yorker magazine, the New York Times and others indicating the record number of firearms sold in March "weren't all purchased by Trump-loving Republicans in red states, despite claims by gun control activists that the surge in sales is all due to fearmongering on the part of the NRA."

"As it turns out, the desire to protect yourself and your loved ones is non-partisan, and even the New Yorker is recognizing that many of the 1-million or more new gun owners around the country don’t fit neatly into the anti-gun stereotype of the typical Second Amendment supporter," wrote Bearing Arms writer Cam Edwards.

The New York Times reported this week that Americans bought some 2 million guns in March.

TRENDING: Collins: Schiff missed coronavirus signs because he was distracted by impeachment

"It was the second-busiest month ever for gun sales, trailing only January 2013, just after President Barack Obama's re-election and the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School," the Times said.

Previous spikes in firearms sales have been triggered by concerns over gun restrictions or mass shootings, the report said.

"But last month was different. As they prepare for an uncertain future, Americans have been crowding grocery stores to stock up on household essentials like canned beans and toilet paper. A similar worry appears to be driving gun sales," said the Times

In fact, Timothy Lytton, a Georgia State law professor and gun industry expert, said: "People are nervous that there’s a certain amount of civil disorder that might come if huge numbers of people are sick and a huge number of institutions are not operating normally. They may have an anxiety about protecting themselves if the organs of state are starting to erode."

Bearing Arms cited a New Yorker reporter's visit to Gorge Guns in Hood River, Oregon, "where owner Erika Bales has been busy with customers new and old. Among the customers opening her door for the very first time was a woman in her 60s looking for something she could use for home defense."

She said: "I'm old and I live alone, and we don't know if there's going to be civil unrest. The world is not the same." She wasn't a Trump fan. "He’s a divider all the way."

Another woman, Rosemary, said: "These rumors about them putting this country in full lockdown are inaccurate. It's a scare tactic. It’s not like all of a sudden we’re gonna wake up one day and everyone is sick and the whole world is ending."

One customer bought a handgun that held multiple rounds, saying: "This is just going to be for close range. In my house. If it happens."

Bearing Arms noted Bales said: "I think she's a liberal. There’s so many coming in. First-time-gun-owner liberals. I’ve probably seen ten this week. It’s so funny, because I hope it just turns them on to liking the Second Amendment. I mean, the Constitution was created for a reason. To protect us."

The blog also noted that "self-described progressives" in Pittsburgh were in the market, citing a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report.

"After standing in line at a Pittsburgh-area sporting goods store for more than an hour, not knowing what he would say to the sales clerk, the self-described 'liberal Democrat from New York City' bought a gun. He said it was an impulse buy," the paper said.

He didn't want his name used, fearing what his neighbors would think.

"I’ve been an anesthesiologist for nearly 20 years, and there are times I’m in the hospital five to seven days a week, and can’t be home to protect my family,” he said. “That’s why I bought it. I’m a Democrat who believes in social welfare for people, health care for everyone. But when you start to say the health care system could break down, we’re in big trouble. I don’t know how people will react at that time."

Bearing Arms commented: "It will be interesting to see just how many folks on the left side of the political aisle discover a newfound appreciation for the Second Amendment, and how many of them in places like coastal California, Washington, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts end up discovering that the gun control laws and anti-gun politicians they may have supported in the past are actually making it impossible for them to acquire a firearm during the current emergency."