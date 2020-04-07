Coronavirus study reveals commonalities among patients who died

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — Most COVID-19 patients present mild and moderate symptoms, but severe cases lead to death. As the death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise, it’s important that we find the common risk factors for death from the disease. A new study identifies the clinical features of patients who died in Wuhan, China towards the beginning of the outbreak.

A team of researchers from China and the U.S. analyzed the health records of 85 patients who died from COVID-19 between January 9th and February 15th, 2020. All 85 patients were receiving treatment in hospitals before they passed away. The statistical analyses include the medical records, recorded information on their medical histories, exposures to coronavirus, comorbidities, symptoms, laboratory findings, CT scan results and clinical management of these 85 patients.

The analyses reveal some interesting things about these patients. The median age of those infected was 66, and 73% of them were men. Prevalent symptoms upon hospitalization were fever, shortness of breath and fatigue. CT scans reveal that almost all patients had pneumonia. The most common comorbidities were diabetes, high blood pressure and coronary heart disease.

