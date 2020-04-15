COVID-19 checkpoints targeting out-of-state residents now under fire

(WASHINGTON POST) -- When the number of coronavirus cases began to skyrocket, several states, including Rhode Island, Florida and Texas, took the unprecedented step of setting up border checkpoints to stop nonresidents who might be carrying the virus.

In Florida and Texas, state troopers are requiring motorists from out of state and their passengers to sign forms promising to self-quarantine for 14 days. Florida, Rhode Island and Texas also require travelers to provide an address where they plan to shelter — and advise them to be prepared for a ­follow-up call or unannounced visit from public health officials.

While the efforts initially targeted residents of New York, which has the most coronavirus cases, they quickly expanded. At local checkpoints for people entering the Florida Keys and North Carolina’s Outer Banks, police ask motorists for ID. Only those with a local address or proof of residency, such as a special resident permit or utility bill, are allowed to proceed.

