'I crawled in bed and cried': CNN face has meltdown

As the global pandemic of coronavirus continues to impact millions of lives, the media critic at CNN is admitting the situation has hit him especially hard.

Brian Stelter explained he failed to send out his nightly newsletter because he "crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives."

"Last night, I hit a wall," Stelter tweeted on Saturday.

"Gutted by the death toll. Disturbed by the govt's shortcomings. Dismayed by political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality. Worried about friends who are losing jobs; kids who are missing school; and senior citizens who are living in fear."

In a second tweet, Stelter said: "I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. Tears that had been waiting a month to escape. I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else."

Then on Sunday, Stelter addressed the issue on the air.

"All of us are grieving, whether we sense it or not. All of us have lost something in the past few weeks, some have suffered the ultimate loss of a father, or mother or spouse or relative. Others have lost livelihoods, they lost access to family and friends," Stelter explained.

"I tried to bottle it all up; I guess I was trying to be stoic for my wife and kids, it wasn't until this Friday night that I hit a wall."

He noted the ongoing pandemic made him "angry" enough to preclude him from completing his Friday newsletter.

"That's when the tears came," he said.

"Almost everyone is experiencing isolation or stress or anxiety or other emotions, as a result of this crisis."

"It's OK to not be OK right now," he concluded, as he encouraged others to use social media and seek help when needed.

