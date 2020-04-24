Democrats looking for love won't date Republicans, Trump supporters

If you voted for President Trump in 2016, 71% of singles who are Democrats or lean Democrat say they probably or definitely would not consider being in a committed relationship with you.

And 43% say they would avoid you merely for being a Republican.

Pew Research said in an analysis that the survey reflects a time "when political polarization and antipathy ... remains at modern historic highs."

Republicans or those who lean Republican were much more accepting.

Only 47% say they probably or definitely would not enter into such a relationship, while only 24% would reject a Democrat outright.

In fact, 51% of Republicans say they probably would, definitely would, or already have involved themselves in that kind of relationship. Only 28% of Democrats have.

"The aversion to dating people of different political orientations reflects the partisan antipathy seen in the overall public," Pew explained. "Other recent Pew Research Center surveys have found that sizable shares of partisans are likely to associate negative traits such as 'closed-minded' and 'immoral' with members of the opposite political party, and many find it stressful and frustrating to talk about politics with people who don’t share their political views.

"For the most part, partisans are very likely to say they would consider being in a relationship with someone of their own party or who voted for their party’s 2016 candidate. Even so, 13% of Democrats say they would not consider being in a relationship with someone who voted for Hillary Clinton. This compares with only 5% of Republicans who say the same about someone who voted for Donald Trump," the report said.

The survey also found:

Among Democratic daters, willingness to date someone on the other side of the partisan divide differs by race and education. (The sample size of Republican daters is too small to analyze differences between demographic subgroups.) Single-and-looking Democrats who identify as some race or ethnicity other than white are more likely than their white counterparts to say they would not consider getting into a relationship with a Trump voter (78% of nonwhites say this, compared with 63% of whites) or a Republican (51% vs. 34%). However, nonwhite Democratic daters are also significantly more likely to say they wouldn’t consider being in a relationship with a Clinton voter (21% vs. 4%).

And Democratic daters with at least a bachelor’s degree are more likely than those with some college experience or less education to say they would not be in a relationship with someone who voted for Trump in 2016 (84% vs. 67%). In turn, Democratic daters without a college degree are more likely than those with a bachelor’s degree or more education to say they wouldn’t be in a relationship with a Clinton voter (16% vs. 6%). There are no significant differences by education when it comes to those who would consider seriously dating a Republican or Democrat.

Single-and-looking Democrats who consider themselves liberal or very liberal are more likely than those who consider themselves moderate, conservative or very conservative to say they would not consider being in a relationship with a Trump voter (78% of liberal Democrats vs. 63% among moderate and conservative Democrats) or a Republican (53% vs. 31%).

Interestingly, Pew said, "It’s worth noting that Democratic daters far outnumber Republican daters: Among singles looking for a relationship in this survey, 62% are Democrats or lean Democratic and 36% are Republicans or Republican leaners."