How could Dems stick with Biden as their nominee?

C'mon; I know that politicians, and Democrats specifically, have less than no respect for the American people, but do they really think we're dumb enough to believe they're actually going to permit Joe Biden to be their candidate against President Trump?

Biden can't tell you how many fingers he's holding up while standing in front of a mirror. He is stunningly incoherent, a pitiful example of diminished capacity. Additionally, he's not far from being indicted for allegedly sexually molesting Tara Reade, his former aide.

"Honest politician" is an oxymoron, but even the most brazen liars in the Democratic political hierarchy cannot say Biden is capable of being a competent, viable candidate with a straight face.

Are they conceding the race as Republicans did in 1996 when the GOP leadership orchestrated a Bob Dole presidential bid to stave off Ross Perot? The Republican National Committee (RNC) no more wanted Ross Perot as the party candidate than the Democratic National Committee (DNC) wants Bernie Sanders to be theirs.

Presidential politics is an incestuous, private political construct by which only those anointed by the elite upper echelon of a party's sanctioning body are eligible to be chosen. Outsiders are not welcome. And, let there be no doubt about it – Democratic Rulers despise Sanders as much as Republican elites hate President Trump.

The question is: Who do the Democrats plan to parachute in at their convention to replace Biden? There has been not so quiet speculation around the Capitol Hill dinner circuit that New York Gov. Mario Cuomo was going to be that candidate. But Cuomo has made a hot mess with his handling of New York during the COVID-19 saga; plus, contrary to what he and CNN believe, he would be a hard sell to the nation.

A particularly astute friend and colleague who has had his finger on the political pulse of the nation, and specifically Capitol Hill, insists that Democrats are going to parachute in Pete Buttigieg to replace Biden. Buttigieg's single claim to fame is that he's a flaming homosexual married to another.

Another colleague thinks Democrats will replace Biden with either Virginia Gov. Ralph "blackface" Northam or Gavin Newsom, the governor of California. I don't see either of them playing that role. Northam is hated in Virginia, and the voters of California are waging a recall battle to oust Newsom. So, no, I don't agree with my esteemed colleagues.

Hillary Clinton still believes it's her divine right to be the Democratic nominee. However, I don't think Americans agree.

Back to my opening point: I don't see Biden staying on the ticket until November. The phrase "non compos mentis" originated with someone like him in mind.

Everyone in my position knew the primary goal for Democrats this political go-round was to stop Sanders without giving the appearance they had anything to do with it. Part 2 of that plan includes successfully ridding the party of the Halloween sisters: Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with whatever other Fabian Democratic socialists who are as politically suicidal as those four.

The Democratic Party has an unblemished record of racism, anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism since the formation of the party in the early 1800s – but they don't want racists and anti-Semites who aren't Harvard or Princeton white blue-bloods, especially if they're uncontrollable. The old-guard racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic and anti-America Democrat has a veneer the party financiers are comfortable with.

There's another ipso facto consideration that I believe has the Democratic power brokers secretly concerned. Every day Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits on the Supreme Court is a borrowed day. Democrats don't want to give President Trump another seat on the high court.

It should also be noted that the witch's brew of congressional Democrats form the prolepsis of a massive power vacuum brought about by the not to be ignored aggregate ages of Democratic leadership. Nancy Pelosi isn't just the face that affixes to the behind of the genus Equus that is the official logo of the Democratic Party; she and the entire cabal that comprise Democratic leadership are literally living on borrowed time based upon chronological age.

That was added incentive to prevent Sanders from winning the nomination because to the winner go the spoils. Had Sanders won, the Halloween sisters and every crazed Fabian Democratic socialist lurking like cockroaches in the dust and dirt of the shadows would form a phalanx right up the party food chain. And nothing they could be done to stop them.

For those wondering why I haven't mentioned Obama, it's because he's a toothless dog that was long ago neutered. Even when he was in office he was being handled from behind the curtains off stage. The occasional talk of the Obama woman running for office was nothing more than internet chatter. She wants to live high on the hog provided by usufruct sans accountability. The only way that happens without public scrutiny would be as chair of the DNC. And as long as either Clinton is alive, that will never happen.

Which brings us back to where I started. Who's going to replace Biden?

