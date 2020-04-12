SECTIONS
Doctor jailed for killing baby who 'burst out crying' during abortion

Sentenced to 3 years 6 months in prison – medical license suspended for 3 years

Published April 11, 2020 at 8:55pm
(KOREA TIMES) An obstetrician has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for killing a baby who "burst out crying" during abortion procedures.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday convicted the doctor, 65, surnamed Yun, of killing a 34-week-old baby and suspended Yun's medical license for three years.

"Medical staff who participated in the operation have consistently said they heard the baby crying," a three-judge panel of the court said in a statement. "It is clear that the doctor killed the baby, who was born alive."

