Don Trump Jr.: Schiff 'desperately' hiding Russia evidence

Suggests Democrat 'trying to protect' Obama administration officials

WND News Services
Published April 27, 2020 at 9:17am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Donald Trump Jr. drew attention to reports that say House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff is blocking the release of witness interview transcripts from the panel's investigation into Russian election interference.

In a tweet Sunday, President Trump's eldest son raised the possibility that the California Democrat is "trying to protect" prominent figures from the Obama administration and the FBI's investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"Adam Schiff is desperately trying to hide these transcripts (including mine) from the American people. Who do you think he’s trying to protect? Me or Susan Rice, Samantha Power, Sally Yates and Andy McCabe?" Trump Jr. said.

