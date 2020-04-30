Dow drops nearly 300 points, but notches best month in 33 years

(CNBC) Stocks fell sharply on Thursday, the last day of April, as another round of dismal economic data led investors to trim some profits while the market wrapped up its best month in decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 288.14 points lower, or 1.2%, at 24,345.72. The S&P 500 slid 0.9% to 2,912.43. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% to 8,889.55.

The Labor Department said another 3.84 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the six-week total to more than 30 million. U.S. consumer spending also dropped 7.5% in March on a year-over-year basis.

