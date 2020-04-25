SECTIONS
Driver in crash may have passed out from wearing N95 mask too long

Believed to have passed out behind the wheel due to insufficient oxygen and excessive carbon dioxide

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2020 at 6:34pm
(ABC NEWS) The driver of a single-car crash in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, is "believed" to have passed out behind the wheel after wearing an N-95 mask for too long, police said.

Lincoln Park Police Department responded to an accident on Thursday where a vehicle careened, front bumper first, into a wooden pole. After the officers cleared the scene where the driver was the only occupant of the car, they posted photographs of the crash on their Facebook page with a caption that created an "overwhelming response."

"The crash is believed to have resulted from the driver wearing an N95 mask for several hours and subsequently passing out behind the wheel due to insufficient oxygen intake/excessive carbon dioxide intake," the post read in part.

