#DropOutBiden trends, fueled by progressives and #MeToo supporters

Many urge Joe to quit race for president

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 26, 2020 at 9:39pm
(BREITBART) -- The hashtag #DropOutBiden trended on Twitter beginning early Saturday morning and throughout the day, fueled in part by progressives and #MeToo movement supporters calling on Joe Biden to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

Although supporters of Biden tried to blame the hashtag on Russian bots, there were several prominent progressives who were using the hashtag, such as Peter Daou, a former Hillary Clinton adviser.

