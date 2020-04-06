Eating healthy during quarantine is 'fatphobic,' says 'fat studies' prof

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Counseling people to eat healthy and exercise while stuck inside during the COVID-19 quarantine is “traumatizing” to heavy people, according to a “fat studies” professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Writing on her “Two Fat Professors” blog, Dr. Darci Thoune argues that “advice” about how to avoid weight gain during a global public health disaster will “continue to traumatize people who are already being traumatized.”

While Americans shelter in place, “we need to seek solace and comfort where we can, and for some folx that solace and comfort will be in food,” Thoune writes, stating part of her mission is to “diligently fight the pervasive messaging of a relentless diet culture.”

