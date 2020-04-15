The educational quackery of 'Doctor' Jill Biden

"I'm hoping Dr. Jill becomes the surgeon general," Whoopi Goldberg told her audience on "The View" just a month ago. "She's a hell of a doctor. She's an amazing doctor."

Goldberg, who appeared to be wearing a white mop on her head, could almost be forgiven her ignorance. In propping up her senescent husband, Joe, the solicitous Dr. Biden gives off aggressive caregiver vibes.

To further the confusion, Jill Biden relentlessly attributes to herself the status of "doctor." A quick Google search of "Dr. Jill Biden" nets more than 2 million hits.

On Whitehouse.gov, Twitte, and Facebook, among others, she shamelessly presents herself as "Dr. Jill Biden." She is not, of course, an M.D. Nor is she "a Ph.D." as Joy Behar claimed in correcting Goldberg.

Dr. Biden is, in fact, an Ed.D, a Doctor of Education. At far too many universities, an Ed.D. is only slightly harder to obtain than a G.E.D.

The evidence suggests that it was particularly easy for Dr. Jill to get her doctorate in 2007 from the University of Delaware. Being married to Delaware U.S. senator Quid-pro-Joe had to have helped at least a little.

It is her dissertation, the first quarter of which is online, that gives the game away.

Titled "Student Retention at the Community College: Meeting Students' Needs," the dissertation reads like the kind of term paper an undergrad would slop together the night before it was due, fluff up with random quotes, rush to finish before the meth lost its kick and pray to get the C- needed to graduate.

I never thought I would read an academic paper dumber than Michelle Obama's senior thesis at Princeton, the one the late Christopher Hitchens said "cannot be 'read' at all, in the strict sense of the verb. This is because it wasn't written in any known language."

In Michelle's defense, hers was an undergraduate thesis. Dr. Jill has no such excuse. Hers is a "doctoral" dissertation and further testament to the ongoing corruption of the education-administration complex.

Here is how its second sentence reads: "The needs of the student population are often undeserved, resulting in a student drop-out rate of almost one third."

I think Dr. Biden meant "underserved," not "undeserved." I know. It was only one letter off, but someone on her committee should have caught a mistake this Freudian. And, of course, the "needs" aren't underserved. The students (allegedly) are.

In fact, the whole dissertation reads as if a second-year ESL student wrote it. Almost every single sentence has a problem with word choice, logic, or both.

Writes Dr. Jill, "The community college classroom is unlike any other classroom in America. Diversity, rather than homogeneity, is the norm." Huh? Now where exactly is homogeneity the norm?

Only 20,000 words long, Dr. Biden fills the dissertation with empty platitudes pulled straight from school mission statements and lengthy quotes from dubious sources that add little but word-count.

Dr. Biden is, if nothing else, a doctor of the obvious. Way too many sentences read something like this: "Community college students, often from lower socio-economic backgrounds, often seek a degree to earn more money in the workforce." Duh! And please, Doctor, one "often" a sentence is enough.

Dr. Biden is also a doctor of the irrelevant. She makes the case, for instance, that high school English teachers should switch the student research paper format from MLA to APA.

She then follows up in her garbled, ESL best, "This example is one of many that portrays how public education puts community college students at a disadvantage." Portrays?

No, good doctor. The students can barely write at all. Nor apparently can the educators. The "format" is no more relevant a problem than was the arrangement of the Titanic's storied deck chairs.

Dr. Biden's math is as suspect as her logic and her word choice. Consider the following gem: "Three quarters of the class will be Caucasian; one quarter of the class will be African American; and the remaining seats will be filled with students of Asian descent or non-resident aliens."

Reportedly, students in college education programs have the lowest math SAT scores on campus. I don't doubt it. I think even Joe's mythical buddy Corn Pop could see the problems with Dr. Jill's calculation.

If surgeon general seems unlikely for Dr. Biden, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin had another idea. "She's a teacher but might be good for Betsy Devos' post," said Hostin.

DeVos heads up the Department of Education. I have a better idea. Why don't we just get rid of the Department of Education. It's an absurdity the current crisis gives us an honest-to-God opportunity to scrap.