Elizabeth Warren says her oldest brother died of coronavirus

'He was charming and funny, a natural leader'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2020 at 1:36pm
(THE HILL) Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) eldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, has died from complications related to the novel coronavirus, the senator confirmed. He was 86.

“My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening,” Warren said in a tweet on Thursday morning. “He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam.”

“He was charming and funny, a natural leader,” she added.

