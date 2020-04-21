Enrage a Democrat: Point out Trump saved 2.14 million lives

By Jonathon Moseley

The Democrats have come up with a strategy for defeating President Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election: Lie. Lie a lot. Lie about everything.

Mainly Democrats want to make gullible people think that Donald Trump did not handle the COVID-19 pandemic well. Honest people who care about the republic must be prepared to refute these lies.

Democrats argue that Trump did not act quickly enough. But starting from when? If President Trump acted swiftly, early, promptly and effectively, when is the beginning point? When was early? When was late? When should a competent national leader have taken action? And at what level of intensity?

On Jan. 31, 2020, Trump ordered and announced a declaration of a health emergency through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as reported in the Los Angeles Times.

Also on Jan. 31, Trump ordered that "foreign nationals who recently visited China won't be allowed to enter the U.S., and American citizens returning from mainland China will be subject to 14-day quarantines."

On Jan. 23, Trump started to shut down travel from China. As chronicled in The Federalist, "On Jan. 17, the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that American citizens returning from travel-restricted countries were being rerouted to specific airports, where they would be screened and isolated."

The CDC also announced on Jan. 17, that, "based on current information, the risk from 2019-nCoV to the American public is currently deemed to be low."

So, to his critics, when should the Trump administration have recognized a need to take action? The first cases of people becoming infected inside the United States were Feb. 26, 2020, in Solano County, California, and Feb. 29, 2020, in New Jersey.

To analyze the U.S. government's response to the epidemic that was circulating in China's Hubei Province, one comes to the conclusion that the COVID-19 variation of a coronavirus entered the United States in two different waves. (Maybe even three waves, originally unnoticed.)

In January, U.S. citizens and residents became infected in China, on cruise ships in the Far East, or while traveling alongside those infected overseas in enclosed airplanes flying home, or on business trips. We can't just abandon our citizens in foreign countries. But there was – to the best of our current knowledge – no contagion happening inside the U.S. until Feb. 26.

Those infected overseas did not indicate a problem here in the United States. People brought home after falling sick on the other side of the planet are a different situation. Our already infected countrymen returning home were put into quarantine whenever identified.

But then a second wave followed from Europe, where left-wing policies encouraged open borders, caring about the virus' feelings (I embellish, of course). Once COVID-19 had overrun the European continent, it was carried from there to the United States, such as on the heavily traveled London-New York City air route.

Yet by Jan. 31, the Trump administration had already activated the complete health care powers and systems of the U.S. government. On Jan. 29, Trump established a national task force to coordinate efforts to fight the disease.

Also on Jan. 29, experts were saying Trump was over-reacting. For example, Marc Siegel, M.D., wrote in the Los Angeles Times, "Wuhan Coronavirus is not a threat, but the Flu is." On Feb. 3, Bloomberg reported: "China Blasts U.S. for 'Overreaction' to Virus, Spreading Fear."

On Feb. 5, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accused on Twitter: "The premature travel ban to and from China by the current administration is just an excuse to his ongoing war against immigrants."

On Jan. 14, the World Health Organization announced: "@WHO Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China."

On Jan. 21, during a television interview with Newsmax host Greg Kelly, Dr. Anthony Fauci said of the coronavirus: "Obviously, you need to take it seriously, and do the kinds of things that the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security are doing. But this is not a major threat for the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about."

Also on Jan. 21, Washington state Secretary of Health John Wiesman explained, "We believe the risk to the public is low."

On Jan. 23, at an emergency committee convened by the World Health Organization, the WHO says that the Wuhan coronavirus does not yet constitute a public health emergency of international concern.

On Jan. 26, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said according to The Hill, that the American public shouldn't worry about the coronavirus outbreak in China. "'It's a very, very low risk to the United States,' Fauci said during an interview with radio show host John Catsimatidis on WABC."

On Jan. 30, Director Robert R. Redfeld of the Centers for Disease Control announced, "We understand that this may be concerning, but based on what we know now, we still believe the immediate risk to the American people is low."

At the State of the Union address Feb. 4, a speech Speaker Pelosi tore up, Trump warned: "Protecting Americans' health also means fighting infectious diseases. We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China. My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat."

The Democrats adore experts instead of trusting in God. Therefore, we should use this argument which they really hate: The experts' models projected that 2.2 million U.S. citizens and residents will die from COVID-19. President Trump's leadership brought those projected deaths down to 60,000. So if we believe the experts' predictions, Trump saved 2.14 million lives.

Trump's team really should be assembling and publishing a comprehensive timeline. There will be more pseudo-impeachment hearings in Congress having to do with the president's handling of the pandemic. Trump's spokesmen should preempt the next round of madness by setting the record straight – in advance.