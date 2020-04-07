Epidemiologist: Coronavirus could be 'exterminated' if lockdowns lifted

The unprecedented policy of mass quarantine to "flatten the curve" is only prolonging the coronavirus pandemic, contends a veteran scholar of epidemiology.

The virus could be "exterminated" within weeks if people were allowed to lead normal lives and the vulnerable were sheltered until the virus passes, said Knut Wittkowski, Ph.D., the former head of the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design at the Rockefeller University in New York City.

"[W]hat people are trying to do is flatten the curve. I don’t really know why," he said in an interview with The Press and The Public Project that was featured by The College Fix.

"But, what happens is if you flatten the curve, you also prolong, to widen it, and it takes more time," he explained. "And I don't see a good reason for a respiratory disease to stay in the population longer than necessary."

Wittkowski said the only thing that stops respiratory diseases is herd immunity.

Herd immunity happens when a large percentage of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease, which stops its spread.

"About 80% of the people need to have had contact with the virus, and the majority of them won’t even have recognized that they were infected, or they had very, very mild symptoms, especially if they are children," he said.

"So, it's very important to keep the schools open and kids mingling to spread the virus to get herd immunity as fast as possible," said Wittkowski.

At the same time, the elderly should be separated and the nursing homes closed.

After about four weeks, with the virus exterminated, he said, their children and grandchildren can return.

Wittkowski said the standard cycle of respiratory diseases is two weeks, after which "it's gone."

Even through "social distancing," the epidemiologist said, the virus find ways to spread, albeit more slowly.

"You cannot stop the spread of a respiratory disease within a family, and you cannot stop it from spreading with neighbors, with people who are delivering, who are physicians — anybody," he said.

"People are social, and even in times of social distancing, they have contacts; and any of those contacts could spread the disease," said Wittkowski.

"It will go slowly, and so it will not build up herd immunity, but it will happen. And it will go on forever unless we let it go," he said.

Wittkowski was asked his opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the key medical expert on the White House coronavirus task force who has promoted the mass quarantine strategy.

"Well, I'm not paid by the government, so I'm entitled to actually do science," he replied.

Why is this virus being handled differently than others, such as the swine flu in 2009?

One factor, he said, is the growth of the internet, which spreads news quickly, whether true or false, fueling panic.

"These stories are circulating the world and contributing to chaos and to people being afraid of things they shouldn't be afraid of," he said.

See the interview: