Eric Trump slams botched Politico report

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Eric Trump slammed a bungled report from Politico that said President Trump "owes" millions of dollars to the Bank of China.

The president's son, who is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, took to Twitter on Sunday to voice his frustrations with the report, which has been updated, saying it grossly mischaracterized financing received from the Bank of China.

"Article should have read: Trump as businessman had a passive, non-controlling/managing interest in an office building which had financing from Bank of China for less than 22 days (in 2012). Biden, meanwhile as VP flew his son on AF2 to China to secure 1.5Bil for his fund in 2013," the younger Trump tweeted.

Read the full story ›