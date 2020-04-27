SECTIONS
World
Print

Eric Trump slams botched Politico report

Claim was that president 'owes' millions to Bank of China

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2020 at 9:19am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Eric Trump slammed a bungled report from Politico that said President Trump "owes" millions of dollars to the Bank of China.

The president's son, who is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, took to Twitter on Sunday to voice his frustrations with the report, which has been updated, saying it grossly mischaracterized financing received from the Bank of China.

"Article should have read: Trump as businessman had a passive, non-controlling/managing interest in an office building which had financing from Bank of China for less than 22 days (in 2012). Biden, meanwhile as VP flew his son on AF2 to China to secure 1.5Bil for his fund in 2013," the younger Trump tweeted.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×