FAA probing 'anti-COVID' drone flying over NYC

'There's nothing Orwellian about this. Perfectly normal'

WND News Services
Published April 18, 2020 at 7:37pm
(NEW YORK POST) This drone needs to social distance.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a rogue craft that caused a dystopian scene when it flew over the East River promenade broadcasting a coronavirus warning.

“This is the anti-COVID-19 volunteer drone task force,” said an authoritative robotic voice projecting from the drone as it hovered above the river on April 5. “Please remain a social distance of at least six feet . . . Please help stop the spread of this virus. Reduce the death toll, and help save lives for your own safety and your family’s safety.”

Some pedestrians found it ominous.

