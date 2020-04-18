FAA probing 'anti-COVID' drone flying over NYC

(NEW YORK POST) This drone needs to social distance.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a rogue craft that caused a dystopian scene when it flew over the East River promenade broadcasting a coronavirus warning.
“This is the anti-COVID-19 volunteer drone task force,” said an authoritative robotic voice projecting from the drone as it hovered above the river on April 5. “Please remain a social distance of at least six feet . . . Please help stop the spread of this virus. Reduce the death toll, and help save lives for your own safety and your family’s safety.”
Some pedestrians found it ominous.