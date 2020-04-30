Facebook fails to get 'sex trafficking' allegations dismissed

Facebook has failed to get dismissed several lawsuits in Texas that claim the website is a breeding ground for sex traffickers.

Courthouse News reported the cases were brought against the social media giant in 2018 and 2019 by three minors who allegedly connected on Facebook or its subsidiary Instagram with individuals "who forced them into human trafficking."

But the 14th Court of Appeals rejected Facebook's motion to dismiss.

Facebook contends its immunity from such suits is based on the Communications Decency Act that then-President Bill Clinton signed in 1996.

It states: "No provider or user of an interactive computer of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider."

Facebook told Courthouse News it's the first time in more than a dozen cases that a court has not granted such a demand for immunity.

The plaintiffs claimed gross negligence, product liability and other Texas law violations.

One plaintiff that when she was 15 in 2012, "a man with whom she had mutual Facebook friends reached out to her on the website and she accepted his friend request. He told her she was 'pretty enough to be a model' and promised to help her make a living as a model. She says she met him in person and he turned out to be a vicious pimp," Courthouse News reported.

"Within hours of meeting the Facebook friend, photos were taken of Jane Doe and were posted on Backpage, and then she was raped, beaten, and forced into further sex trafficking," her complaint states.

The plaintiffs claim Facebook doesn't crack down on such behaviors because it can charge advertisers more the more users it has.

Houston lawyer Annie McAdams, for the plaintiffs, told Courthouse News the case should advance in Texas.

"Houston is the backyard of where these children were harmed," she said. "Houston has long been recognized as a hub of human trafficking so it is a perfect the city to address the harms that have been created by online sex trafficking."

The Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act makes it illegal to knowingly assist, facilitate or support sex trafficking.