Fauci is getting creepy

So, keep 6 feet away from everyone, unless it's a stranger you want to hook-up with -- then use your own good judgment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 16, 2020 at 1:47pm
(NEW YORK POST) Tired of having to live your sex life online during lockdown? You’re in luck.

Government coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says that heartsick isolationists can hook up with asymptomatic Tinder matches in real life — but, like love, it involves some risk.

The 79-year-old immunologist dropped the unorthodox dating tip in a Tuesday interview on Snapchat’s “Good Luck America.”

Toward the end of the taped segment, Fauci was asked: “If you’re swiping on a dating app like Tinder, or Bumble or Grindr, and you match with someone that you think is hot, and you’re just kind of like, ‘Maybe it’s fine if this one stranger comes over.’ What do you say to that person?”

