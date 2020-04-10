Feds open signup for coronavirus 'relief' payments

The first wave of the "recovery rebate" checks approved by Congress likely will be issued next week through direct deposits.

The Treasury Department said Friday that taxpayers who didn't file in 2018 or 2019 because they didn't reach the income threshold can receive payments by submitting personal information at a new web portal.

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act provides a $1,200 payment to all U.S. residents with incomes below $75,000. The amount decreases incrementally for higher incomes, up to $99For joint filers, it's $2,400 per married couple up to $150,000 income. Recipients must have a work-eligible Social Security number and not be a dependent on another's tax return. Another $500 is available for each child under age 17.

To receive direct deposits, the department said, individuals should enter their bank account information.

Coming later this month is a site for those who filed the past two years but don't have their banking information on file.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said: "Our teams at Treasury and the IRS are working around the clock to ensure American workers and families receive their Economic Impact Payments."

Applicants will be required to provide full names and Social Security numbers, a mailing address and bank information.

"Later this month, the IRS will launch a separate online application, 'Get My Payment,' which allows taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information so that they can receive payments immediately, as opposed to checks in the mail. 'Get My Payment' will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment," the government announced.

The Treasury Department said Social Security recipients who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 do not need to use the form or take any action, as their payments will be delivered the same way they receive Social Security payments.