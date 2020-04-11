Franklin Graham announces he will deliver Easter message at Central Park on live Fox News broadcast

Rev. Franklin Graham will deliver a special message on Easter Sunday from a field hospital in New York’s Central Park that will be broadcast by Fox News.

In a Facebook video post, Graham asked viewers to join him and Christian musician Michael W. Smith in the special, televised service, which comes amid nationwide lockdowns due to the coronavirus.

“I hope you’ll join us this Sunday on Fox News as I share an Easter message from Central Park at 10AM ET. Michael W. Smith will lead us in worship with some tremendous music. SHARE this with your family and friends!” Graham wrote.

Graham also tweeted about the upcoming Easter event:

As we celebrate the risen Savior this Sunday morning, you can join me and @MichaelWSmith for an Easter service on @FoxNews channel at 10:00AM EST. Jesus Christ is the hope that the world is looking for.

Fox News Channel confirmed in a news release that Graham will deliver a 20-minute message as part of its Easter coverage.

“From 10AM-12PM/ET, FNC’s Sandra Smith will anchor a two-hour block featuring live reports from FNC correspondents and segments with priests, pastors and rabbis on site at Easter and Passover celebrations around the globe, including Franklin Graham’s 20-minute Easter message," the network said.

“During his address, Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham and president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, will be joined by American singer Michael Smith while he delivers his message from the Samaritan’s Purse emergency field hospital New York City’s Central Park."

Graham’s humanitarian organization, Samaritan’s Purse, is currently hard at work in New York City's Central Park, where it opened a COVID-19 field hospital on April 1.

The New York Post reported that as of Thursday, 52 of 68 beds at the 14-tent hospital were full.

Graham has shared updates from Central Park on social media, demonstrating just how dire the situation is for some patients being treated at the Samaritan’s Purse hospital:

"It's my turn now to support others." Hear from one of our @BGEA Rapid Response Team chaplains on the ground in New York City and continue to lift them & our #COVID19 patients up in your prayers.

The teams at our @SamaritansPurse Emergency Field Hospitals in Central Park, NYC, and Cremona, Italy, have been working around the clock treating COVID-19 patients. Please continue to pray for them as they battle this invisible enemy.

Graham spoke about the field hospital with Fox News host Sean Hannity this week.

"We can treat just about anything that comes in there that we need to as far as their lungs are concerned," Graham said. "This is a desperate situation, this coronavirus, and we've got people there that have experience dealing with infectious diseases."

Graham also called for unity in the country's fight against the pandemic.

"This coronavirus is going to kill Republicans, it's going to kill Democrats, it's going to kill independents, and we just need to work together for the better of this nation," he said.

"We're coming up on Easter and this is a great time to remind people that God loves us, he hasn't turned his back on us, and he sent his son from Heaven to this Earth to take the sins of mankind, put our faith and trust in him," Graham continued.

"We're going to give the best health care we can to all New Yorkers, it doesn't matter who they are or what they are. We're going to give them the best medical care that we possibly can in Jesus' name."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



As of Friday, the state of New York leads the country with more than 160,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins.

More than 7,000 New Yorkers have died as the number of U.S. cases has surpassed 470,000, while the virus has killed nearly 18,000 Americans nationwide.

