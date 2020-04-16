Franklin Graham to Cuomo: 'Be careful what we take credit for'

Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham, whose organization has set up an emergency field hospital in New York City's Central Park to battle the coronavirus, urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday "to be careful what we take credit for."

Cuomo told reporters Monday: "God did not stop the spread of the virus. Our behavior has stopped the spread of the virus."

The New York governor said the number of infections "is down because we brought the number down."

"God did not do that. Faith did not do that."

Writing Thursday on Facebook, Graham commended Cuomo for working "extremely hard" along with "many who are trying to get the state of New York through this crisis, including the heroes providing healthcare."

"We respect and thank the governor for his leadership in this very difficult time. He and other city leaders have been great to work with as Samaritan's Purse deployed an emergency field hospital to Central Park to help with the overflow of patients suffering from the coronavirus. Our team has also worked long and hard to come alongside with quality medical care," Graham said.

He offered a word of caution, however.

"We always must be careful what we take credit for. Yes, we must be cautious and combat the spread, but make no mistake – God can help us. His power is as infinite as His love. Millions of Americans and millions of New Yorkers have prayed for New York and for an end to the spread of this virus. We continue to see answered prayer in our field hospital," Graham wrote.

"Gov. Cuomo, I urge you – don’t dismiss the power of prayer and the ability of God to work in this crisis and in the ones we will face in the future. He is our hope, and we continue to pray for His mercy on our nation."

The Friendly Atheist blog noted Cuomo "is famously Catholic even if his politics don’t fall in line with the Catholic Church."

"Going to church, as some pastors have irresponsibly suggested, will only make things worse. Prayer is fine if it comforts you, but it’s not going to change how the virus operates. We have the ability to fight this virus, and God isn’t going to override our decisions."

The Daily Wire pointed out Cuomo "has a track record of what’s been at least perceived as a hostile commentary and actions toward faithful conservatives."

"For example, the Democrat celebrated an abortion-till-birth law by lighting up buildings pink, adding insult to injury for those who opposed the bill, including vocal faith leaders and followers."

In 2014, Cuomo suggested conservatives, including pro-life groups such as Right to Life, leave New York if they don't like his policies.