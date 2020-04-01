Hell freezes over: MSNBC anchor asks pastor to pray on-air

Amid an unprecedented crisis, an MSNBC anchor stunned viewers with an unprecedented request, at least for his network.

Wrapping up an interview about the spiritual impact of the coronavirus on the nation, he asked a pastor to pray.

"For folks who aren't able to get to church yesterday, I've never actually done this on the air," said anchor Craig Melvin in an interview with Bishop T.D. Jakes. "Can you lead us in prayer for 30 seconds?"

See the moment:

TRENDING: Obama drops coronavirus bombshell: It's all due to climate change!

The Blaze reported Melvin "shocked viewers" with his request of Jakes, a bestselling author, filmaker and megachurch pastor whose sermons are broadcast weekly.

Jakes prayed: "Our Father and our God, we bow our heads to you in humility, understanding that we are not competent in and of ourselves to handle this kind of global calamity. We look to you, Lord, to be the source, the strength, the help, the light that we need, strengthen our first responders, strengthen even our broadcast people, strengthen all of us whose lives have been devastated and disrupted and give us the peace that passes all understanding. In Christ's name we pray, Amen."

The Christian Post reported Melvin, who recently had returned from self-quarantine, told Jakes, the lead pastor at the Potter's House in Dallas, that in times of crisis and uncertainty, "a lot of Americans turn to faith."

He played Jakes' remarks from Sunday: "There has been all this discussion about whether we should have church or whether we should be in a building or not, and then talk about what would Jesus do. I don’t know because Jesus never saw church. All of this stuff you made don’t have nothing to do with the power of God. It’s not about a building. It’s not about a building. It’s never been about a building."

The Christian Headlines site reported Melvin wrote on Twitter, "In times like these, we need prayer."

Dwight McKissic, senior pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, reacted to the message.

"I never thought I'd see a secular broadcaster ask a Bible-believing, evangelical, Spirit-filled, preacher to give a prayer at the close of the interview & the prayer is offered exclusively in 'Christ’s Name,'" he wrote on Twitter.

"Truly historic, unprecedented times. Thanks, Bishop Jakes/Craig Melvin."