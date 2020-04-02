SECTIONS
Health Politics U.S.
Print

Gavin Newsom: I'd be lying to say Trump has not been responsive to coronavirus

'The fact is, every time I've called the president, he's quickly gotten on the line'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2020 at 4:53pm
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he'd by "lying" if he did not credit President Trump for adequately handling the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, network anchor Jake Tapper asked if Newsom felt pressured to compliment the Trump administration to receive federal assistance to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"Do you find yourself, by necessity, tempering what you say in terms of any issues you might have with the federal response?" Tapper asked, to which Newsom said he wants to avoid partisanship during a crisis.

"Let me just be candid with you. I’d be lying to you to say that he hasn’t been responsive to our needs. He has. And so, as a question, as a sort of an offer of objectivity, I have to acknowledge that publicly," Newsom said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×