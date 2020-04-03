GOP House leader scolds Pelosi for using coronavirus as political weapon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan for "oversight" of the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic is merely a new weapon in the Democratic Party's ongoing war against Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy charged Friday.

"This isn't about oversight, it sounds like pure politics," McCarthy told Fox & Friends.

"Let’s take care of the crisis at hand right now. We have five different oversights already looking at this and this is what she comes up with?"

Trump on Thursday warned against making the fight against the coronavirus pandemic political.

TRENDING: Collins: Schiff missed coronavirus signs because he was distracted by impeachment

"I want to remind everyone here in our nation's capital, especially in Congress, that this is not the time for politics, endless partisan investigations. Here we go again," he said.

Pelosi announced Thursday she is creating a House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis that includes the power to subpoena members of the administration.

But McCarthy pointed out that the $2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed last week includes oversight measures related to the federal funding.

And there's the Oversight Committee itself, which is tasked with conducting oversight of the federal government.

In addition, oversight is provided by the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, a Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, a Congressional Oversight Commission to oversee spending by the Department of the Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve.

McCarthy told Fox News that Pelosi's plan is "just politics as usual instead of focusing on the crisis we need to be today, focusing on the American public and getting the resources to them."

Newsweek reported President Trump has called Pelosi's move yet another witch hunt by Democrats, and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., described it as "redundant."

The creation of the panel will require House members to return from their districts and vote, because it's implausible that Republicans would allow it by unanimous consent.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who led the partisan impeachment of President Trump, already has begun working on legislation.

The New York Times called Pelosi's move "aggressive" and said the president "consistently stonewalled attempts at oversight."

The Gateway Pundit blog pointed out Pelosi "handed out millions of dollars to Democrat lobbyists and special interest groups" but now wants to make sure other money is spent "wisely and efficiently."

"So why would Pelosi create this committee? Because it will have subpoena power."

The blog noted investigative reporter Paul Sperry said Pelosi and Schiff are preparing to investigate Trump for "mishandling" the coronavirus outbreak.

They plan to focus on "disproportionate" infection rate among blacks to suggest racial negligence and call for "rolling lockdowns" thru next fall.