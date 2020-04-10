Governor bans travel 'between residences'

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an extension to her stay-at-home order that now bans visiting friends and relatives in the state.

The extension, which goes into effect Saturday until the end of the month, bans travel between two Michigan residences except for purposes such as caring for a relative or pet or complying with a court order related to child custody, the Detroit Free Press reported

"All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited," Whitmer said at a news conference Thursday. "People can still leave the house for outdoor activities. Recreational activities are still permitted as long as they’re taking place outside of six feet from anyone else."

The executive order also shuts down "non-essential" sections in big box stores such as Home Depot and Lowes, including flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

Some Michigan lawmakers have criticized the order, arguing it hurts businesses that may have to shut down for good. They argue some can safely abide by social distancing guidelines, such as landscapers and greenhouses.

"If you're not buying food or medicine or other essential items, you should not be going to the store," said Whitmer.

Michigan state Rep. Steven Johnson, who opposes the order, told FOX 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan he's received more calls from constituents on the issue than any other during his time in office.

"Let's get away from essential and non-essential, because every job is really essential, and let's talk about safety," he said. "What can we do safely. You talk about people who are working outside, landscapers who are by themselves, well they can do that safely."

He pointed to double standards such as lawn crews being allowed to work at public parks while home builders cannot work on houses.

Last month, Whitmer restricted access to the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This week, Michigan Democratic state Rep. Karen Whitsett said she had to plead for hydroxychloroquine after she tested positive for the virus and became seriously ill.

In less than two hours she began feeling better, she said.

"It has a lot to do with the president ... bringing it up," Whitsett told the Detroit Free Press on Monday. "He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority."

A reporter asked the lawmaker if she believes Trump saved her life.

"Yes, I do. I do thank him for that," she replied.