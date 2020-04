(WDRB) -- HILLVIEW, Ky. -- The bright LED sign outside Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview summed up why dozens showed up there — in-person — for Sunday church services.

"Fear is a reaction, courage is a choice," it read.

As the deadly coronavirus pandemic spreads across Kentucky, Senior Pastor Jack Roberts has pushed ahead with the in-person services even though its made him a target of Gov. Andy Beshear.

Read the full story ›